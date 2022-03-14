Philip Morris (PM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Philip Morris (PM) closed at $89.59, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had lost 17.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 8.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Philip Morris as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.54, down 1.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.41 billion, down 2.24% from the prior-year quarter.

PM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.19 per share and revenue of $31.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.81% and -0.12%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.69% lower. Philip Morris is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Philip Morris is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.63, which means Philip Morris is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that PM has a PEG ratio of 2.03 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

