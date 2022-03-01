Philip Morris (PM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Philip Morris (PM) closed at $101.44, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.55% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had lost 1.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.16% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 2.89% in that time.

Philip Morris will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Philip Morris to post earnings of $1.54 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.46 billion, down 1.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.28 per share and revenue of $32.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.29% and +2.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. Philip Morris is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Philip Morris currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.1. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.48.

Investors should also note that PM has a PEG ratio of 2.28 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Tobacco stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.