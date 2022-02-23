Philip Morris (PM) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Philip Morris (PM) closed at $108.59 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.84% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had gained 6.31% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Philip Morris as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Philip Morris is projected to report earnings of $1.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.46 billion, down 1.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.28 per share and revenue of $32.06 billion, which would represent changes of +3.29% and +2.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. Philip Morris is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Philip Morris is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.3. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.65.

It is also worth noting that PM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

