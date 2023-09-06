Philip Morris (PM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Philip Morris (PM) closed at $93.55, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had lost 2.72% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.57% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Philip Morris will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Philip Morris is projected to report earnings of $1.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.3 billion, up 15.83% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $35.78 billion, which would represent changes of +3.85% and +12.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower within the past month. Philip Morris currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Philip Morris's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.28.

We can also see that PM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.