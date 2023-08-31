Philip Morris (PM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Philip Morris (PM) closed the most recent trading day at $96.06, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had lost 1.2% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Philip Morris as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.65, up 7.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.25 billion, up 15.22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $35.42 billion, which would represent changes of +3.85% and +11.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. Philip Morris is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Philip Morris is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.43, so we one might conclude that Philip Morris is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, PM's PEG ratio is currently 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

