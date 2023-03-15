Philip Morris (PM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Philip Morris (PM) closed at $96.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had lost 4.29% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.52% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Philip Morris will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 20, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Philip Morris to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.05 billion, up 3.97% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.32 per share and revenue of $34.89 billion, which would represent changes of +5.69% and +9.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.4% lower. Philip Morris is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Philip Morris is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.61.

Investors should also note that PM has a PEG ratio of 3.08 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Tobacco was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.