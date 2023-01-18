Philip Morris (PM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Philip Morris (PM) closed at $99.26, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had gained 0.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Philip Morris as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 9, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, down 3.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.45 billion, down 8.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.42% higher. Philip Morris is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Philip Morris currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.46. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.9.

We can also see that PM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

