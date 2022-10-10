Philip Morris (PM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Philip Morris (PM) closed at $84, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had lost 12.79% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 8.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Philip Morris will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Philip Morris to post earnings of $1.40 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.15 billion, down 11.91% from the year-ago period.

PM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.79 per share and revenue of $30.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.77% and -2.5%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.26% lower. Philip Morris is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Philip Morris's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.73, so we one might conclude that Philip Morris is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that PM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Tobacco was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.