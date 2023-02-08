Stocks
PM

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) Q4 Preview: Here’s What to Expect

February 08, 2023 — 05:53 am EST

Written by Amit Singh for TipRanks ->

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is set to announce its fourth quarter and full-year earnings on Thursday, February 9. The ongoing strength in smoke-free products and stable shipment volume of combustible tobacco offerings are likely to support its financials. However, supply-chain and inflation headwinds could hurt its bottom line. 

Analysts expect Philip Morris to post earnings of $1.27 per share, down from the EPS of $1.35 reported in the prior-year quarter. The higher pricing and operational efficiencies will likely support PM’s bottom line. However, inflationary cost pressure from direct materials, energy, wages, and transportation will likely weigh on its profit.

Nevertheless, Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman increased the price target to $118 from $109 on PM stock ahead of its Q4 results. The analyst highlighted the benefits of its Swedish Match acquisition and improving foreign exchange movement for the price target increase. Swedish Match owns a portfolio of oral nicotine products.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog upgraded PM stock to a Buy from Neutral due to a favorable risk/reward ratio. Herzog expects the rapid expansion of IQOS (its smoke-free heated tobacco product) in the U.S. market to support its long-term growth. 

It’s worth highlighting that the continued growth of IQOS and strength in combustibles had led the management to expand its top-line forecasts. PM targets 2% to 3% growth in its total shipment volumes in 2022. Moreover, its organic net revenues are forecasted to increase by 6.5% to 8%. 

Is PM a Buy or Sell?

PM stock is a Moderate Buy based on seven Buy, three Hold, and one Sell recommendations. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $110.27 implies 7.9% upside potential. Further, with positive signals from hedge fund managers who bought 401.2K shares, PM stock sports an Outperform Smart Score of nine. 

Disclosure 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.