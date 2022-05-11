Philip Morris launches recommended $16 bln cash offer for Swedish Match

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, May 11 (Reuters) - Marlboro-maker Philip Morris International Inc PM.N said on Wednesday it was making a recommended cash offer to buy Swedish tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match SWMA.ST for 106 Swedish crowns per share.

The offer value for the Stockholm-listed company amounted to approximately 161.2 billion Swedish crowns ($16 billion), the company said in a statement.

Swedish Match' shares leapt to a record high on Tuesday after Philip Morris International confirmed media reports it was in talks to buy it in a bet on the fast-growing market for cigarette alternatives.

It makes most of its profit from Swedish-style snuff called "snus", but sales of its Zyn tobacco-free nicotine pouches are growing rapidly in Scandinavia and the United States.

The Swedish Match board said in a separate statement it believed "the terms of the offer recognise Swedish Match’s long-term growth prospects, taking into account the risks associated with the realisation of those prospects".

($1 = 10.0381 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((Niklas.Pollard@thomsonreuters.com;))

