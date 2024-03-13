Philip Morris Launches IQOS ILUMA I, Latest Addition To Its Smoke-free Portfolio

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) announced the launch of IQOS ILUMA i in Japan, the latest addition to its portfolio of smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke or use nicotine products. The IQOS ILUMAi series offers three devices in Japan: IQOS ILUMA iPRIME, IQOS ILUMA i and IQOS ILUMA i ONE. The company noted that the launch also marks the 10-Year anniversary of IQOS, originally launched in Nagoya, Japan in 2014.

"This anniversary provides an opportunity to renew our smoke-free vision and our ambition for over two-thirds of our total net revenue to come from smoke-free products by 2030," said PMI CEO Jacek Olczak.

