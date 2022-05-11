Banking
Philip Morris launches $16 bln cash offer for Swedish Match

Niklas Pollard Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Anna Ringstrom

Marlboro-maker Philip Morris International Inc said on Wednesday it was making a recommended cash offer to buy Swedish tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match for 106 Swedish crowns per share.

The offer value for the Stockholm-listed company amounted to approximately 161.2 billion Swedish crowns ($16 billion), the company said in a statement.

($1 = 10.0381 Swedish crowns)

