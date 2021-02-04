Philip Morris Issues FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Philip Morris (PM) forecast fiscal 2021 reported earnings as well as adjusted earnings in a range of $5.90 to $6.00 per share, and adjusted earnings excluding currency in a range of $5.65 to $5.75 per share. The company also projects net revenue growth for the year of about 4 percent to 7 percent, on an organic basis.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.81 per share for the year on revenue growth of 9.3 percent to $31.35 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

