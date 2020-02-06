Philip Morris Issues FY20 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) forecast fiscal 2020 reported earnings per share to be at least $5.50, at prevailing exchange rates. This represents a projected increase of at least 19 percent compared to earnings per share of $4.61 in 2019.

Excluding an unfavorable currency impact, at prevailing exchange rates, of about $0.04 per share, this forecast represents a projected increase of at least 8 percent compared to pro forma adjusted earnings per share of $5.13 in 2019.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.60 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

