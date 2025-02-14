Philip Morris Intl's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Philip Morris Intl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 28%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $89,320, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $626,290.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $150.0 for Philip Morris Intl during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Philip Morris Intl stands at 1467.3, with a total volume reaching 1,534.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Philip Morris Intl, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Philip Morris Intl Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/14/25 $14.1 $14.0 $14.1 $137.00 $141.0K 155 101 PM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.8 $11.5 $11.6 $150.00 $89.3K 121 77 PM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $16.6 $16.3 $16.6 $150.00 $79.6K 2 59 PM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.5 $7.4 $7.4 $145.00 $62.9K 2.1K 90 PM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $18.6 $18.1 $18.7 $133.00 $46.7K 32 45

About Philip Morris Intl

Created from the international operations of Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International sells cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heatsticks, vapes, and oral nicotine offerings primarily outside of the US. With the 2022 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches primarily in the US and Scandinavia, PMI has not only diversified away from smokeable products but also gained a toehold into the US to sell its iQOS heatsticks.

Where Is Philip Morris Intl Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,242,140, with PM's price up by 1.32%, positioned at $151.15. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 68 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Philip Morris Intl

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $140.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Sell rating on Philip Morris Intl, maintaining a target price of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Philip Morris Intl, targeting a price of $160. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $140.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Philip Morris Intl with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

