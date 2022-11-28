Philip Morris International to de-list Swedish Match after raising stake to 93%

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International (PMI) PM.N said on Monday it now owned a big enough stake in Swedish Match SWMA.STto initiate a compulsory redemption of remaining shares in its Swedish peer and would take it off the stock market.

Marlboro maker PMI in May launcheda $16 billion takeover bid for the Swedish tobacco and nicotine products company.

"This transaction marks a major milestone in accelerating our shared objective of a smoke-free future," he said.

