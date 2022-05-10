Markets
PM

Philip Morris International, Swedish Match Confirm Buy-out Talks

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Responding to the recent speculation, U.S.-based Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) and Swedish Match AB (SWMAY.PK) confirmed in separate statements that discussions are ongoing between the companies regarding a potential offer for the Swedish tobacco company.

There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any such potential offer, the companies said.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that Philip Morris International is in advanced talks to acquire Swedish Match, in a deal that could be valued at about $15 billion.

The talks between the companies could yield a deal as soon as this week, the Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular