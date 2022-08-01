Philip Morris International Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.11, changing hands as high as $98.37 per share. Philip Morris International Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PM's low point in its 52 week range is $85.64 per share, with $112.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.77. The PM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.