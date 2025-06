(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International Inc.(PM) Tuesday confirmed its full-year earnings outlook.

It continues to expect earnings per share in the range of $7.01 - $7.14 for the full year. This compares with $4.52 reported in 2024.

Excluding one-time items, the company sees adjusted EPS of $7.36 - $7.49, a growth of 10.5% - 12.5% excluding currency.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.