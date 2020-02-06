Philip Morris International Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International (PM) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.62 billion, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $1.91 billion, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $7.71 billion from $7.50 billion last year.

Philip Morris International earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $1.22 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q4): $7.71 Bln vs. $7.50 Bln last year.

