Philip Morris International Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International (PM) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.31 billion, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $1.90 billion, or $1.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $7.52 billion from $7.64 billion last year.

Philip Morris International earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $1.51 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q3): $7.52 Bln vs. $7.64 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.37 - $5.42

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.