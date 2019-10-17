Philip Morris International Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International (PM) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.89 billion, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $2.24 billion, or $1.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $7.64 billion from $7.50 billion last year.

Philip Morris International earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $1.43 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q3): $7.64 Bln vs. $7.50 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.