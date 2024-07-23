Philip Morris International Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International (PM) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.41 billion, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $1.57 billion, or $1.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Philip Morris International reported adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $9.47 billion from $8.97 billion last year.

Philip Morris International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.41 Bln. vs. $1.57 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.54 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $9.47 Bln vs. $8.97 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.67 - $6.79

