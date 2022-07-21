Philip Morris International Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International (PM) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.23 billion, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $2.17 billion, or $1.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Philip Morris International reported adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $7.83 billion from $7.59 billion last year.

Philip Morris International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.23 Bln. vs. $2.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.43 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q2): $7.83 Bln vs. $7.59 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.90 - $6.05

