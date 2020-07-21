Philip Morris International Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International (PM) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.95 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $2.32 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.6% to $6.65 billion from $7.70 billion last year.

Philip Morris International earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $1.29 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q2): $6.65 Bln vs. $7.70 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.92 - $5.07

