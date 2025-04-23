Markets
PM

Philip Morris International Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

April 23, 2025 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International (PM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.690 billion, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $2.148 billion, or $1.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Philip Morris International reported adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $9.301 billion from $8.793 billion last year.

Philip Morris International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.690 Bln. vs. $2.148 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.72 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $9.301 Bln vs. $8.793 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.80 - $1.85 Full year EPS guidance: $7.36 - $7.49

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.