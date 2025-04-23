Philip Morris International Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International (PM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.690 billion, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $2.148 billion, or $1.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Philip Morris International reported adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $9.301 billion from $8.793 billion last year.

Philip Morris International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.690 Bln. vs. $2.148 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.72 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $9.301 Bln vs. $8.793 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.80 - $1.85 Full year EPS guidance: $7.36 - $7.49

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.