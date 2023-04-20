Philip Morris International Q1 Income Declines

Markets
(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International (PM) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.00 billion, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $2.33 billion, or $1.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Philip Morris International reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $8.02 billion from $7.75 billion last year.

Philip Morris International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.00 Bln. vs. $2.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.28 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $8.02 Bln vs. $7.75 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.10 - $6.22

