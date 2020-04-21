Philip Morris International Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International (PM) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.82 billion, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $1.35 billion, or $0.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $7.15 billion from $6.75 billion last year.

Philip Morris International earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $1.21 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q1): $7.15 Bln vs. $6.75 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.10,

