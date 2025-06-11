Philip Morris International (PM) Opinions on Stock Surge and Smoke-Free Growth

Recent discussions on X about Philip Morris International (PM) have centered around the company's remarkable stock performance, with shares hitting all-time highs and a year-to-date surge of over 50%. Many users have highlighted the success of smoke-free products like IQOS and Zyn as key drivers of this growth, alongside strong quarterly results and strategic moves such as domestic production to mitigate tariff risks. The buzz reflects a broader fascination with how the tobacco giant is reinventing itself in the nicotine market.

However, not all chatter is unanimously positive, as some voices on X have raised concerns about the stock's high price-to-earnings ratio and significant debt levels, with a few even suggesting the current price might be overinflated. Despite these cautions, others point to PM's robust dividend yield and defensive nature as reasons for continued interest. The dialogue showcases a mix of admiration for the company’s innovation and skepticism about its valuation sustainability.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Philip Morris International Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.

on 03/27. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.

Philip Morris International Insider Trading Activity

Philip Morris International insiders have traded $PM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDRE CALANTZOPOULOS sold 40,643 shares for an estimated $6,058,245

JACEK OLCZAK (Chief Executive Officer) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $5,954,800

EMMANUEL BABEAU (Chief Financial Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,465,500

MASSIMO ANDOLINA (President, Europe Region) sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $2,730,875

WILDE FREDERIC DE (Pr SSEA CIS & MEA Region) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,168,100

WERNER BARTH (Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,486,699

REGINALDO DOBROWOLSKI (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,197,630 .

. LARS DAHLGREN (Pres. Smoke-Free Oral Products) sold 3,679 shares for an estimated $562,739

YANN GUERIN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $378,200

Philip Morris International Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,326 institutional investors add shares of Philip Morris International stock to their portfolio, and 1,141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Philip Morris International Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

