Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 14th of October to US$1.25. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 4.8%, which is below the industry average.

Philip Morris International's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. The last dividend made up a very large portion of earnings and also represented 76% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but it is still in a reasonable range to continue with.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 10.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 80%. This is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Philip Morris International Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$2.56, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$5.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.9% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Philip Morris International Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Philip Morris International has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.3% per year over the past five years. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

Our Thoughts On Philip Morris International's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Philip Morris International that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

