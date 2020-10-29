Philip Morris International Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.5% to hit US$7.4b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$1.48, some 8.9% above whatthe analysts had expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:PM Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Philip Morris International's 16 analysts is for revenues of US$30.8b in 2021, which would reflect a modest 6.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to swell 14% to US$5.64. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$30.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.65 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$90.71, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Philip Morris International at US$100.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$74.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Philip Morris International's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 6.2% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.8%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.5% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Philip Morris International is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$90.71, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Philip Morris International going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Philip Morris International that you should be aware of.

