Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 23, 2020

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $77.83, the dividend yield is 6.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PM was $77.83, representing a -13.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.17 and a 38.96% increase over the 52 week low of $56.01.

PM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) and Altria Group (MO). PM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.68. Zacks Investment Research reports PM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.5%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (DURA)

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYK with an increase of 21.63% over the last 100 days. FDL has the highest percent weighting of PM at 6.15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.