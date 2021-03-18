Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2021

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PM was $89.2, representing a -0.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.21 and a 59.26% increase over the 52 week low of $56.01.

PM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Altria Group (MO) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). PM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.17. Zacks Investment Research reports PM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.54%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PM Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (DURA)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDIV with an increase of 44.99% over the last 100 days. FDL has the highest percent weighting of PM at 6.31%.

