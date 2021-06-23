Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $100, the dividend yield is 4.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PM was $100, representing a -0.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.95 and a 46.26% increase over the 52 week low of $68.37.

PM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) and Altria Group (MO). PM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.55. Zacks Investment Research reports PM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.89%, compared to an industry average of 7.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PM as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (PM)

First Trust Morningstar ETF (PM)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (PM)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (PM)

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (PM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDL with an increase of 13.01% over the last 100 days. DHS has the highest percent weighting of PM at 5.77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.