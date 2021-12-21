Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $92.86, the dividend yield is 5.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PM was $92.86, representing a -12.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.51 and a 18.53% increase over the 52 week low of $78.34.

PM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Unilever PLC (UL) and Altria Group (MO). PM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.76. Zacks Investment Research reports PM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.73%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PM as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK)

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IECS)

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLP with an increase of 4.65% over the last 100 days. IYK has the highest percent weighting of PM at 6.68%.

