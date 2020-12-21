Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $86.09, the dividend yield is 5.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PM was $86.09, representing a -4.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.17 and a 53.7% increase over the 52 week low of $56.01.

PM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) and Altria Group (MO). PM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.94. Zacks Investment Research reports PM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.49%, compared to an industry average of 12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (DURA)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDIV with an increase of 19.55% over the last 100 days. FDL has the highest percent weighting of PM at 6.01%.

