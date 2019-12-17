Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

Dividends
Philip Morris International Inc (PM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.63% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $86.25, the dividend yield is 5.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PM was $86.25, representing a -7% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.74 and a 33.37% increase over the 52 week low of $64.67.

PM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) and Altria Group (MO). PM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.81. Zacks Investment Research reports PM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.96%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PM as a top-10 holding:

  • Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)
  • iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)
  • First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)
  • iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYK with an increase of 5.72% over the last 100 days. FSTA has the highest percent weighting of PM at 6.35%.

