PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $PM Reports Quarterly Earnings

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL ($PM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.55 per share, beating estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $9,706,000,000, missing estimates of $9,719,358,275 by $-13,358,275.

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $PM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDRE CALANTZOPOULOS sold 101,918 shares for an estimated $13,234,052

WILDE FREDERIC DE (Pr SSEA CIS & MEA Region) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $5,660,000 .

. STEFANO VOLPETTI (Pr.SmokeFree&ChiefCons.Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,324,800

MASSIMO ANDOLINA (President, Europe Region) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,038,150

WERNER BARTH (Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $974,849

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,107 institutional investors add shares of PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 972 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

