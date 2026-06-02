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Philip Morris International Cuts Q2, FY26 Outlook

June 02, 2026 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), the tobacco company and cigarettes brand, Tuesday said that it is trimming its outlook for the second quarter and fiscal 2026 reflecting currency and the non-cash impairment of Rothmans, Benson & Hedges or RBH.

For the second quarter, the cigarettes and smoke free products maker, now expects adjusted EPS to range between $1.97 and $2.02 as opposed to its previous outlook of $2.02 to $2.07 per share.

For the full year, the company now surmises an adjusted EPS between $8.31 and $8.46 per share compared to previous projection of $8.36 to $8.51 per share.

In pre-market activity, PM shares were trading at $171.20, down 0.84% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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