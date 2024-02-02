Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco Announce Global Patent Settlement

(RTTNews) - Friday, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. reached a landmark global settlement to resolve all existing patent infringement disputes relating to their heated tobacco and vapor products.

The terms of the agreement are not limited to non-monetary compensation and include provisions that end all global patent infringement litigation, related injunctions, and exclusion orders, and prevent future claims against existing heated tobacco and vapor products.

The settlement allows both companies to continue their focus on innovation and the launch of new product versions.

