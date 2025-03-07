News & Insights

Philip Morris International Announces Court Approval Of Canadian Affiliate's Settlement Plan

March 07, 2025

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Friday announced that a Canadian court has approved a settlement plan for its deconsolidated affiliate, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. or RBH, resolving all tobacco-related claims against RBH, its affiliates, and PM.

Similar plans were also approved for Imperial Tobacco Canada Limited and JTI-Macdonald Corp.

Following mediation, RBH, Imperial Tobacco, and JTI-Macdonald reached a resolution on the C$32.5 billion settlement.

RBH will retain C$750 million and be released from litigation. Implementation is expected in 2025, with PMI anticipating no impact on its consolidated financial statements.

