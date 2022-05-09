US Markets
Philip Morris in talks to buy European rival Swedish Match -WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

May 9 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc PM.N is in talks to buy European smokeless tobacco rival Swedish Match SWMA.ST in a deal that could be valued at about $15 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

