Philip Morris in talks to buy European rival Swedish Match -WSJ

May 9 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc PM.N is in talks to buy European smokeless tobacco rival Swedish Match SWMA.ST in a deal that could be valued at about $15 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

