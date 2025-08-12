Philip Morris' ILUMA Rollout: Will It Power H2 Volume Growth?

Philip Morris International ( PM ) is leaning on its ILUMA platform to keep heated tobacco unit (“HTU”) momentum rolling into the back half of 2025. In the second quarter of 2025, adjusted in-market sales growth for HTUs reaccelerated to 11.4%, with Europe up 9.1% and Japan advancing 7.8%. Management credits the continued rollout of ILUMA i and an expanding consumables range, such as DELIA and the tobacco-free LEVIA, for strengthening market share and boosting user adoption.

In Europe, ILUMA’s expansion helped IQOS HTU share climb 1.2 percentage points to 10.9%, with offtake share topping 20% in key cities of 12 markets. Japan remains a cornerstone, with more than 10 million users and strong performance from TEREA and SENTIA consumables. In addition, Philip Morris has now launched ILUMA in more than 30 markets, leveraging experience from mature markets to accelerate awareness, conversion and switching among legal-age smokers.

With PMI estimating smoke-free product volume growth of 12-14% in 2025, the ILUMA upgrade cycle is expected to be an important factor in sustaining double-digit HTU gains. The second half will bring a focus on maintaining rollout momentum while addressing competitive dynamics and regulatory developments. Outcomes will depend on factors such as repeat usage rates, market share progression in existing geographies and execution in planned launches. If current adoption patterns continue, ILUMA could contribute meaningfully to balancing declines in the combustible segment.

PM’s Peers and Their Smoke-Free Strategies

On the second-quarter 2025 earnings call, Altria Group, Inc. ( MO ) highlighted its preparation for the U.S. commercialization of the IQOS ILUMA platform in partnership with Philip Morris. The company is targeting select state markets, building awareness through retail programs and leveraging Marlboro’s brand to drive adult smoker conversion. As part of its smoke-free strategy, Altria Group considers IQOS ILUMA and other heated tobacco products key growth drivers, with success dependent on retail expansion and regulatory compliance.

On its second-quarter 2025 earnings call, Turning Point Brands, Inc. ( TPB ) reported that Modern Oral sales reached $30.1 million, up nearly eightfold year over year, driven by growth in its FRE and ALP brands. The company raised its 2025 Modern Oral revenue target to $100-$110 million. Turning Point Brands emphasized flavor innovation, brand visibility and expanded retail presence as core strategies to capture share in the growing smoke-free category.

PM’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Philip Morris have lost 5.7% in the past month against the industry’s growth of 1.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, PM trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17X, up from the industry’s average of 15.36X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PM’s 2025 and 2026 earnings per share has inched up by 4 cents and 7 cents in the past 30 days to $7.49 and $8.39, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Philip Morris currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.