Philip Morris beats quarterly profit as cost pressures ease amid steady demand

July 20 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International PM.N on Thursday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit boosted by a let-up in soaring tobacco and labor costs and buoyant demand for its Zyn and IQOS products.

The company's second-quarter adjusted profit per share of $1.60 beat analysts' average estimates of a profit of $1.47, as per Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Juveria.Tabassum@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.