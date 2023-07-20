News & Insights

Philip Morris beats quarterly profit as cost pressures ease amid steady demand

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 20, 2023 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by Juveria Tabassum for Reuters ->

July 20 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International PM.N on Thursday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit boosted by a let-up in soaring tobacco and labor costs and buoyant demand for its Zyn and IQOS products.

The company's second-quarter adjusted profit per share of $1.60 beat analysts' average estimates of a profit of $1.47, as per Refinitiv data.

