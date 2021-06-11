Markets
PM

Philip Morris Authorizes New Share Buyback Of Up To $7 Bln; Declares Dividend - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Friday authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $7 billion, with target spending of $5 billion to $7 billion over a three-year period.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 per common share, payable on July 12, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 25, 2021. The ex-dividend date is June 24, 2021.

"Our announcements today are further testament to our steadfast commitment to generously reward our shareholders as we transform into a smoke-free company," said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular