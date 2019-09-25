US Markets

Philip Morris, Altria call off merger

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

Philip Morris International Inc has abandoned merger talks with Altria Group Inc, it said on Wednesday.

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc PM.N has abandoned merger talks with Altria Group Inc MO.N, it said on Wednesday.

"After much deliberation, the companies have agreed to focus on launching IQOS in the U.S. as part of their mutual interest to achieve a smoke-free future," Philip Morris Chief Executive Officer André Calantzopoulos said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular