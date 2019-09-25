Philip Morris, Altria call off merger

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc PM.N has abandoned merger talks with Altria Group Inc MO.N, it said on Wednesday.

"After much deliberation, the companies have agreed to focus on launching IQOS in the U.S. as part of their mutual interest to achieve a smoke-free future," Philip Morris Chief Executive Officer André Calantzopoulos said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.