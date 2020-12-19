Philip Breitfeld Is The Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer and Director of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) And They Just Sold 100% Of Their Shares

We'd be surprised if Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer and Director, Philip Breitfeld, recently sold US$357k worth of stock at US$11.35 per share. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 100% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Champions Oncology

In fact, the recent sale by Philip Breitfeld was the biggest sale of Champions Oncology shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$11.41, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 100% of Philip Breitfeld's stake.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.32k shares worth US$7.7k. On the other hand they divested 31.52k shares, for US$357k. In total, Champions Oncology insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:CSBR Insider Trading Volume December 19th 2020

Does Champions Oncology Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 21% of Champions Oncology shares, worth about US$30m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Champions Oncology Insiders?

An insider sold Champions Oncology shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Champions Oncology. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Champions Oncology that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

