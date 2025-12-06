Stocks
PXMFF

Philex Mining (PXMFF) Price Target Increased by 37.16% to 0.29

December 06, 2025 — 02:26 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Philex Mining (OTCPK:PXMFF) has been revised to $0.29 / share. This is an increase of 37.16% from the prior estimate of $0.21 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.28 to a high of $0.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 341.43% from the latest reported closing price of $0.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Philex Mining. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PXMFF is 0.21%, an increase of 0.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.52% to 22,766K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,231K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,112K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXMFF by 26.56% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 4,429K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF holds 3,550K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454K shares , representing an increase of 59.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXMFF by 191.92% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 1,776K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares , representing an increase of 37.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXMFF by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 1,221K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Philex Mining Corporation-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Philex Mining Corporation-> See our take on Philex Mining Corporation Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PXMFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.