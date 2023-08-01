Philex Mining (PXMFF) Price Target Decreased by 99.62% to 0.00

The average one-year price target for Philex Mining (OTC:PXMFF) has been revised to 0.00 / share. This is an decrease of 99.62% from the prior estimate of 0.05 dated November 10, 2021.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.00 to a high of 0.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Philex Mining. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PXMFF is 0.00%, an increase of 6.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 19,050K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,001K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 4,703K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 4,552K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 819K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 680K shares. No change in the last quarter.

