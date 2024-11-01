Phil Company Reports Strong Sales Growth and Profit

Phil Company, Inc. (JP:3267) has released an update.

Phil Company, Inc. has reported a substantial increase in net sales for the first nine months of the fiscal year, reaching ¥3,865 million, which marks a 27.3% rise compared to the same period last year. The company has turned around its financial performance, achieving a profit attributable to owners of the parent of ¥87 million, compared to a loss in the previous year. Looking ahead, Phil Company projects continued growth with expected net sales of ¥7,500 million for the full fiscal year ending November 30, 2024.

